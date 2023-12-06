Free webinar to be hosted on Alzheimer’s and holiday stress

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Too much stimulation and change can be stressful for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

But the holidays can be just as stressful for their caregivers. Between the pressure to achieve a certain holiday standard and buying presents, Rebecca Woolsey, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Archway Mental Health Services, said sometimes caregivers can feel isolated.

A webinar hosted by Minnesota-North Dakota’s Alzheimer’s Association aims to provide both caregivers and those with Alzheimer’s a place to connect.

“Sometimes it’s okay to say ‘This is a lot, and it’s really hard,’ and not feel bad. It doesn’t mean folks are complaining, but being able to have support from others who know that road as well. Also, being able to give each other tips, saying, ‘This is what I do, and these are other things that can help,’ would be a benefit as well,” Woolsey said.

The webinar starts at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 6. Pre-registration is required.

