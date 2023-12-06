Financial experts explain why it feels like a recession even though we’re not in one

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re not in a recession, but would you believe it? With rising costs and higher interest rates to pay back, it can feel like we’re years deep into a recession. But financial experts report our economy actually grew by more than 5 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

During the 2008 financial crisis, we saw massive layoffs, bankruptcies and negative job reports. Now, we’re seeing jobs and wages slow, but nowhere near the rate of 2008.

The official indicator of recession has historically been two consecutive financial quarters of negative economic growth. But David Wald, Lux Wealth Advisors managing partner, said another sign of recession is job loss.

“We’re starting to see signs of what we call ‘rolling recession,’ meaning certain industries are in more of a recessionary type of business cycle than other industries. So for example, you’re seeing Wall Street firms starting to lay people off. You’re starting to see tech firms, like Google and Amazon, laying people off,” said Wald.

Despite the nation’s economic growth, Wald said it can feel like we’re in a recession because of inflation and high interest rates. But they’re not signs of a shrinking economy.

In fact, he said the Fed’s decisions to raise interest rates were attempts at slowing our economy to reduce inflation. He said when borrowing is more expensive for people and businesses, spending slows, bringing down demand, which hopefully then reduces inflation.

Locally, Wald said the state has shown its resilience. He said agriculture and energy industries help bolster the state economy, but North Dakota isn’t completely immune.

“Our economy has always been a little bit insulated, especially with those industries, I think it’s going to continue to be insulated. The unfortunate part about that for everyday people is it keeps housing a little higher than it would be nationally,” said Wald.

Wald said our economic growth is on pace to continue but thinks we might see some recessionary pressures in the middle of 2024. But he adds American companies have proven their resilience and our 8.7 million job openings are good signs.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.