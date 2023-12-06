Financial experts explain why it feels like a recession even though we’re not in one

Despite the nation’s economic growth, Wald said it can feel like we’re in a recession because...
Despite the nation’s economic growth, Wald said it can feel like we’re in a recession because of inflation and high interest rates. But they’re not signs of a shrinking economy.(WSAW)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re not in a recession, but would you believe it? With rising costs and higher interest rates to pay back, it can feel like we’re years deep into a recession. But financial experts report our economy actually grew by more than 5 percent in the third quarter of 2023.

During the 2008 financial crisis, we saw massive layoffs, bankruptcies and negative job reports. Now, we’re seeing jobs and wages slow, but nowhere near the rate of 2008.

The official indicator of recession has historically been two consecutive financial quarters of negative economic growth. But David Wald, Lux Wealth Advisors managing partner, said another sign of recession is job loss.

“We’re starting to see signs of what we call ‘rolling recession,’ meaning certain industries are in more of a recessionary type of business cycle than other industries. So for example, you’re seeing Wall Street firms starting to lay people off. You’re starting to see tech firms, like Google and Amazon, laying people off,” said Wald.

Despite the nation’s economic growth, Wald said it can feel like we’re in a recession because of inflation and high interest rates. But they’re not signs of a shrinking economy.

In fact, he said the Fed’s decisions to raise interest rates were attempts at slowing our economy to reduce inflation. He said when borrowing is more expensive for people and businesses, spending slows, bringing down demand, which hopefully then reduces inflation.

Locally, Wald said the state has shown its resilience. He said agriculture and energy industries help bolster the state economy, but North Dakota isn’t completely immune.

“Our economy has always been a little bit insulated, especially with those industries, I think it’s going to continue to be insulated. The unfortunate part about that for everyday people is it keeps housing a little higher than it would be nationally,” said Wald.

Wald said our economic growth is on pace to continue but thinks we might see some recessionary pressures in the middle of 2024. But he adds American companies have proven their resilience and our 8.7 million job openings are good signs.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bozeman block
The ‘Bozeman Block’ will go down in Bison history; sets up rematch with South Dakota
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Bowman Boys Basketball is the #1 ranked team in Class B
First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 12/06/2023
DEC officials were in Bennington in November conducting more PFAS testing.
Testing for forever chemicals in water will likely increase your water bill
Sanford Health plans to move forward with construction for a new clinic in Southridge.
Sanford moves forward with plans for new clinic in Southridge Centre
North Dakota Horizons magazine co-editors Annie Bennett and Kylie Blanchard page through old...
Turning the page on a new chapter of ND Horizons magazine