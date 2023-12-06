Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut plane’s engines indicted on endangerment charges

FILE - Joseph Emerson, left, is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Oct. 24, 2023, in...
FILE - Joseph Emerson, left, is arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Oct. 24, 2023, in Portland, Ore. The former Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight has been indicted on 83 charges of recklessly endangering another person and one charge of endangering an aircraft. However, Emerson is no longer charged with attempted murder. The district attorney in Oregon's Multnomah County, home to Portland, announced the grand jury's indictment Tuesday, Dec. 5 Emerson is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The former Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight has been indicted on 84 endangerment charges, but is no longer charged with attempted murder, authorities said Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office in Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland, announced the grand jury’s indictment. Joseph Emerson is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on 83 charges of recklessly endangering another person — for each person who was on the plane — and one charge of endangering an aircraft. He previously pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges filed by state prosecutors and to a federal charge of interfering with a flight crew.

Emerson’s defense lawyers welcomed the grand jury’s decision.

“The attempted murder charges were never appropriate in this case because Captain Emerson never intended to hurt another person or put anyone at risk – he just wanted to return home to his wife and children,” his defense lawyers Ethan Levi, Noah Horst and Norah Van Dusen said in a statement. “Simply put: Captain Emerson thought he was in a dream.”

Prosecutors have accused Emerson of trying to cut the engines on an Oct. 22 flight from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco while riding in the extra seat in the cockpit. The plane was diverted to Portland, where it landed safely with more than 80 people on board.

According to charging documents, Emerson told Port of Portland police following his arrest that he had been struggling with depression, that a friend had recently died and that he had taken psychedelic mushrooms about 48 hours before he attempted to cut the engines. He also said he had not slept in more than 40 hours, according to the document.

Emerson remains in custody in Multnomah County.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)
Gov. Burgum suspends presidential campaign
Bowman Boys Basketball is the #1 ranked team in Class B
First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball
Bozeman block
The ‘Bozeman Block’ will go down in Bison history; sets up rematch with South Dakota

Latest News

Rebecca Woolsey, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Archway Mental Health Services, discusses...
Free webinar to be hosted on Alzheimer’s and holiday stress
FILE - Judge Sandra Day O'Connor, smiles as she arrives for the start of her confirmation...
Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18
World Health Organization
WHO releases free e-course and toolkit for healthcare providers about treating abused women
Friends and firefighters helped decorate a house for Christmas because the homeowners couldn't...
Firefighters decorate home for man with cancer
FILE - Darryl George, a 17-year-old junior, before walking across the street to go into...
Texas high school sends Black student back to in-school suspension over his locs hairstyle