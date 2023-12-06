Drivers offer different options to make US 83 and ND 23 intersection safer

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s an intersection you’ve probably passed through many times between Minot, Bismarck and New Town — and now there’s a proposal to make it safer.

People brought their ears and concerns to a public input meeting about the intersections of U.S. Highway 83 and North Dakota 23.

Your News Leader listened in on the current proposal and some of the critiques made by residents and drivers.

Cars are zipping by at 70 miles per hour on US 83 heading in the direction of Minot or the town of Max. Carolyn Barden, who grew up in Max, said she slows down and takes a closer look at cars making their move after the stop signs on 23.

”I know there’s been some bad accidents there. They’ve done a lot there already with lighting and doing signs and stuff, but I just don’t know if people aren’t paying attention,” said Barden.

Jennifer Einrem, one of the team leads for the state’s Department of Transportation, said this intersection is considered one of the top crash sites. The intersection has had a total of 18 accidents since 2018. Einrem said there have been three fatalities in 2023.

DOT representatives proposed replacing the stop signs with roundabouts, so no matter the direction that a vehicle comes from, everybody yields.

”If you have a normal four-way stop or a four-way intersection, if somebody decides to blow through it, there’s a T-bone type accident, versus if it’s a roundabout,” said Einrem.

After this solution was presented, a member of the audience did an informal survey of the room to see who didn’t want to see roundabouts. A visible amount of hands went up.

Dennis Erickson, president of the Max Community Club, suggested lowering the speed limit to about 50.

”Let’s try it. What do we have to lose, really, right now?” asked Erickson.

Another alternative included planting police or a video camera in these intersections to penalize people who violate the speed limit.

Einrem said they’ll discuss all the comments from and after the meeting with management.

”I’ve had projects totally changed after public input. I’ve had projects stay the same. It depends,” said Einrem.

She said their mission is to make the intersection as safe as possible.

The deadline for getting your comments in is December 21.

Click here to submit a comment, email jleinrem@nd.gov or send it by mail to: 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND, 58505.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.