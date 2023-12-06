Coyotes becoming a more common sight in city limits

Coyote
Coyote(ND Game and Fish)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish say coyotes are common urban wildlife, and as the city expands more animals are bound to wander in.

Biologists say in-town sightings have increased over the last few years, with one even being seen off of 43rd Street in Bismarck earlier this week. They say it is a good idea to be cautious, and that the animals tend to wander out of the area fairly quickly. The biologists say there’s likely no reason to worry.

“They easily adapt to a wide variety of habitats and food sources. They can be quite tolerant of people. Generally speaking, coyotes are more tolerant of us than we are of them,” said furbearer biologist Stephanie Tucker.

Increased sightings are good for hunters and trappers. If you’re interested, regular day hunting coyote season runs to the end of March, while night hunting ends March 15.

