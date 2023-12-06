“Code PLAYOFFS”: Bison ticket drama ahead of game with USD

Bison ticket drama
Bison ticket drama(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some ticket drama for NDSU Bison fans hoping to attend Saturday’s FCS quarterfinal matchup against South Dakota in Vermillion.

USD originally planned an early access event for their season-ticket holders and boosters, but some Bison fans figured out the password. It was simply the word “playoffs”. (It appears some fans are now making tee shirts reflecting this to wear to the game.)

They shared it on social media and started buying the tickets for themselves. Not long after, Bison fans received an email from the South Dakota ticket office stating their tickets were canceled and fans would be issued a refund.

By this afternoon, the regularly priced tickets were sold out though there are still hundreds of tickets available on re-sell sites.

Right now, tickets are going for up to $224. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1:30 PM at the Dakotadome.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bozeman block
The ‘Bozeman Block’ will go down in Bison history; sets up rematch with South Dakota
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Bowman Boys Basketball is the #1 ranked team in Class B
First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

Despite the nation’s economic growth, Wald said it can feel like we’re in a recession because...
Financial experts explain why it feels like a recession even though we’re not in one
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 12/06/2023
DEC officials were in Bennington in November conducting more PFAS testing.
Testing for forever chemicals in water will likely increase your water bill
Sanford Health plans to move forward with construction for a new clinic in Southridge.
Sanford moves forward with plans for new clinic in Southridge Centre
North Dakota Horizons magazine co-editors Annie Bennett and Kylie Blanchard page through old...
Turning the page on a new chapter of ND Horizons magazine