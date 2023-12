BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge sentenced a Bismarck sex offender to a year and a half in prison after he pleaded guilty to having sex with a child.

Police say 24-year-old Bryton Schenfisch invited a 15-year-old girl over to his house and assaulted her.

