BFD says 'tis the season for increased fire risk

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ‘Tis the season for great food, holiday decor and a high risk of house fires.

Adam Miller, Bismarck Fire Department deputy fire marshall, said fire departments across the country respond to about 790 structure fires a year due to holiday decor, and that’s not including ones involving Christmas trees.

The National Fire Protection Association estimates Christmas trees cause 197 fires on average.

Miller said it’s important to pay close attention to your decorations to ensure a safe holiday season. He said candle fires peak in January and February. He said Christmas day and Christmas Eve are two of the busiest days for for fighters nationwide.

“Be careful when you’re setting up your decorations. Everyone loves them, but where you set them up and how you set them up— do it properly, do it safely, keep them away from heat sources. When you light candles for decoration, stay in the room with the candle being lit. When you leave, blow out the candle,” said Miller.

Miller said most artificial trees are made with non-combustible material. However, he said it’s important to check that your real trees have sufficient water to keep them moist enough so they don’t catch fire.

He said it might be more convenient to hang up your lights by daisy-chaining extension cords, but he said doing so can spark a fire.

He said if you have any broken or faulty lights, they also pose a risk of fire.

