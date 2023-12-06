Alexander School District attempting another bond vote for expansion

ALEXANDER, N.D. (KUMV) - The Alexander School District will hold a vote this month for a potential bond expanding its school building.

Alexander School continues to see more students enroll on a yearly basis. Superintendent Leslie Bieber says they have 344 students in K-12 this year, that’s 33 percent more than 2018. For a small-town community, that number is starting to create issues with the building’s capacity.

“As the kids come in, we simply don’t have any classrooms. I have one teacher who is an interventionist who does not have a classroom, they share with another teacher,” said Bieber.

Now, with a $10 million grant from McKenzie County, the district wants to bond for an additional $9 million to add 10 new classrooms and expand several areas including the cafeteria and kitchen.

“Right now, we start feeding out kids at 10:30 am and are done at 1:30 pm. That is a long, extended lunch time for 323 kids. The problem is we don’t have the seating in the cafeteria, nor do we have the ability to have two lines to move them faster,” said Bieber.

Some of those classrooms would also help to maintain electives at the high school level.

“Music right now, they start to learn band and then have to cut off when they get to high school because with one music room and one teacher, we don’t have the space to put them in order to keep going,” said Bieber.

Tyler Fixen, who plans to vote in support, says it’s better to build now rather than later.

“Construction costs are just going to keep going up, like everything is. I think we do it now and hopefully we don’t have to expand again in the next 20 years,” said Fixen.

A couple of individuals against the bond, who declined to be on camera, argued they would rather see modulars used for the short-term, believing enrollment will soon peak.

A similar attempt to expand the school through a $15.5 million bond failed in January, with only 35 percent in support.

If the bond were to pass, the district would increase its millage by 18.49, bringing it from 81 to 99 next year.

Bond tax information (Courtesy: Alexander Public School District)

More information can be found here.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19 at Alexander School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available at the school.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.