450 young North Dakotans gathered for 21st Marketplace for Kids

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 450 of North Dakota’s future leaders and entrepreneurs gathered at the North Dakota Heritage Center today for the 21st Marketplace for Kids.

The event drew elementary students and teachers from throughout the area, from both public and home schools, eager for a chance to learn from professionals representing a dozen different industries.

Students had the chance to choose among six different classes, depending on their interests. And, as a highlight, the kids came up with 90 different project ideas and inventions, all displayed at the Capitol today.

