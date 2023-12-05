U-Mary students hold mock trial about hockey player’s recent death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - University of Mary students held a mock trial in their sports policy class to decide the fate of hockey player Matt Petgrave, the man charged with manslaughter for the death of Adam Johnson.

Johnson died from a neck injury after he and Petgrave collided in a game and Petgrave’s blade cut his neck.

Doctor Thomas Orr, sport and leisure management associate professor, said this is the 12th mock trial he’s held for his class. He said this exercise engages students more and makes them critically think about what the line between what’s part of the game and going too far in sports.

“I really thought I had a basic general knowledge of how policies worked in the sports world. But now, learning more about it and going through this case and learning about all things that happened, you have to be really specific about what you put in your policies to make sure that everyone’s safe,” said student Noah Hull.

The mock jurors found Petgrave guilty.

Dr. Orr said this mock trial was unique because the actual case for Petgrave has yet to go to court.

“It just became too obvious and this was such a hot debate. So this one really emerged naturally,” said Dr. Orr.

On Monday the International Ice Hockey Federation made neck guards mandatory in all of its competitions, which includes the Olympics. This does not apply to profession leagues like the NHL.

