Trial scheduled for man accused of kidnapping woman from Forman, ND bar

Ryan Robert Bergh
Ryan Robert Bergh(Richland County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SARGENT COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Sargent County, ND, is scheduled to go to trial.

Ryan Bergh of Havana, ND, made his first court appearance on December 5. He was charged with kidnapping, felonious restraint, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and assault after the incident in October.

The woman told police Bergh kidnapped her at gunpoint while she was closing up at Deuce’s Bar in Forman. She says she was then forced into Bergh’s vehicle and was held against her will for several hours.

The woman says Bergh eventually drove her to Sheriff Travis Paeper’s house where she ran inside and started screaming for help. Bergh can be seen on Paeper’s security cameras waiting on the ground for officials to arrive.

According to court records, the charges of felonious restraint and terrorizing have been dismissed. Bergh is scheduled for a jury trial starting on March 7, 2024.

Bergh is being held in the Richland County Jail on $100,000 bond.

