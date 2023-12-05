Surgeon celebrates 1,000 procedures using Da Vinci robotic technology

Dr. David Amsbury, an OBGYN at Trinity Health, is celebrating more than 1,000 procedures using...
Dr. David Amsbury, an OBGYN at Trinity Health, is celebrating more than 1,000 procedures using a robotic surgical tool called Da Vinci.(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Medical technology has advanced to the point where surgeons can operate on patients using a robot.

Dr. David Amsbury, an OBGYN at Trinity Health, is celebrating more than 1,000 procedures using a robotic surgical tool called Da Vinci.

Amsbury said he’s used it for procedures like hysterectomies since his residency 16 years ago, so it’s technically around 1,200 procedures.

He said he’s done all forms of surgeries, but he goes back to this technology because it’s the most non-invasive and patients benefit the most from it.

“I can use small instruments that are wristed that allow me to make more meticulous dissection and meticulous cutting and burning, so there’s less bleeding, less swelling, faster recovery, less pain,” said Amsbury.

He said 1,000 procedures as lead surgeon came quickly, and he can see 1,000 more in his future.

According to an Intuitive Surgical representative, he is one of two OBGYNs in the state to reach 1,000 procedures using the Da Vinci.

