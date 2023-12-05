Older driver safety awareness week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Though older drivers have more experience on the road compared to younger people, cognitive and physical declines can contribute to increased car accidents and fatalities.

Driving well below the speed limit, failing vision and being forgetful or confused are some signs older drivers should only drive during certain times of the day or take a step back from activity altogether.

“We want them to live independently and live as independently as possible. So just letting them know— it’s a tough conversation and it’s a tough part of life,” said Vision Zero’s Laura Wahlman.

Wahlman says there is a guide for aging drivers by clicking here.

