North Dakota representatives respond to Burgum dropping out of the presidential race

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum announced Monday that he is dropping out of the race for president. This comes just a month before the first two primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire.

After being on the campaign trail for almost five months, Governor Doug Burgum threw in the towel, making the announcement that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

He said in a statement:

“Our decision to run for President came from a place of caring deeply about every American and a mission to re-establish trust in America’s leadership and our institutions of democracy. We are deeply grateful for each and every person who supported us with their ideas, prayers, advocacy, encouragement and enthusiasm. Kathryn and I will always remain committed to fighting for the people who make our nation so exceptional.”

Representative Kelly Armstrong said Burgum’s announcement is understandable and he thinks the governor tried his best. He said he was not surprised by the announcement and he’s sure Burgum weighed all his options before coming to this decision.

“Those decisions get made for lots of different reasons, and I’m assuming he took all the advice he could before he made it,” said Armstrong.

Senator Kevin Cramer was among those who said this decision from Burgum caught them off guard.

“I really was fully expecting from everything that he has said and every indication that he would see this through at least through Iowa, but at the same time, not knowing what’s going on internally and what’s going on in his heart and his head,” said Cramer.

Cramer said the time Burgum spent in the race contributed to the Republican presidential effort and will add value for a long time.

“A lot of the other people running for president have sort of adopted some of his lines and certainly some of his policy positions. There was nobody, there is no one, running for president that knows more about energy policy than Doug Burgum,” said Cramer.

ND GOP Chairwoman Sandi Sanford released a statement on Monday saying:

“The North Dakota Republican Party extends heartfelt gratitude to Gov. Doug Burgum for his unwavering commitment to North Dakota values during his presidential bid. Gov. Burgum’s dedication to our great state has been evident throughout his campaign, and we commend him for effectively representing the principles that matter most to North Dakotans.”

Now the presidential field will continue to narrow as the primaries get closer.

Your News Leader did reach out to the campaign for an interview with the Governor, however, they declined.

