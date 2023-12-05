Montana's attempt at banning TikTok hits snag following preliminary injunction order

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - TikTok has been under scrutiny as government agencies claim user information could be accessed by the Chinese government. Montana wants to be the first state to outright ban the app, but its law could be in jeopardy following a recent court decision.

On May 17, Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, signed Senate Bill 419 into law, which would effectively ban the use of TikTok statewide starting next year. Attorney General Austin Knudsen says the bill protects Montanan’s data from being harvested by the Chinese government because TikTok’s owner ByteDance is a Bejing-based company.

“When you sign up for TikTok, you agree to allow them to harvest all that data from you. This is consumer protection 101. That’s a big part of my job,” says Knudsen.

TikTok and the app’s content creators challenged the law in federal court, seeking to temporarily block it from being enforced until a final ruling is made. United States District Court Judge Donald Molloy sided with the plaintiffs last week, issuing a preliminary injunction on the basis that the ban is most likely a violation of the first amendment.

“While there may be a public interest in protecting Montana consumers, the State has not shown how this TikTok bill does that. Instead, SB 419 oversteps state power and infringes on the Constitutional rights of users and businesses,” says Molloy in his written opinion.

A spokesperson with TikTok said in a statement that they are pleased the judge rejected the unconstitutional law, allowing hundreds of thousands of Montanans to continue expressing themselves, earn a living and find communities.

Alex Rate, the Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana, praised the decision, saying the ban was a bad idea from the start, and was only for political points.

“It was a good day for our Constitution, it was a good day for the millions of users who rely on TikTok for all forms of communication,” says Rate.

Rate adds that the state has not provided enough evidence to show that TikTok poses a national security risk.

“In order to meet the threshold for infringing upon first amendment rights, the state and the government need to actually bring evidence to the table, and they simply did not do so and cannot do so,” said Rate.

While it’s a setback for Knudsen, he says it’s only a temporary one.

“It’s preliminary. He has not thrown our case out and actually if you read his order, there are some positive things in there. Obviously, we are disappointed that he enjoined the law for right now, but what this is going to allow us to do is present our full case,” says Knudsen.

Knudsen says they will begin the discovery process, requesting documents from TikTok as they look to build that case. Knudsen says it’s tough to predict an outcome, but this case poses several consumer protection and national security questions that need the court’s guidance.

Knudsen says he has not decided on whether or not to appeal the preliminary injunction at this time.

