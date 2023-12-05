Minot police replaces bulletproof vests

Minot police officer in his police vehicle
Minot police officer in his police vehicle(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Not everything lasts, even bulletproof vests.

Minot police in the field usually wear them throughout the day.

Dave Chapman, administrative lieutenant, said the material is subject to sweat and dirt and they’re recommended by the manufacturer to replace them after every five years of use.

Chapman said their current armor is thinner and lighter than previous ones.

“If we’re in the sixth year of somebody’s body armor, and it should fail, then the city has opened up the liability as to why that wouldn’t have been replaced when the manufacturer said ‘Hey, you need to replace this,’” said Chapman.

The total cost for the 12 bulletproof vests near $23,000 and it’s split between the DOJ and the city, each paying half the cost.

