Minot Fire Department to adopt EMS bikes

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Starting next year, you may see Minot firefighters in a much smaller ride.

Brent Weber, administrative battalion chief, says the fire department plans to purchase five to eight emergency medical services (EMS) bikes that are possibly electric, along with bike-friendly uniforms and medical equipment.

He says the purpose is to protect green spaces and have more intimate interactions with the public during community events.

“We’re going to have lots of things downtown, street dances, stuff like that. That would be all things that we would probably consider doing the patrol,” said Weber.

Minot Junior Golf donated $30,000 to the project.

