Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Public School board has chosen four finalists to interview to be the district’s next superintendent.

This week we’re going to introduce you to them.

First off is Renae Rudolph.

Rudolph was born and raised in the Magic City and attended Minot Public Schools and Minot State.

She has a Master of Science in educational leadership from St. Cloud State, and has principal licensures in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Rudolph worked in education in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota before returning to Minot, where she joined MPS as an assistant principal and then principal at Perkett Elementary.

“I have a genuine passion for kids in their learning. I am a strong advocate for teachers. I know this district is great already. But if I would have the opportunity in an expanded role to make even a greater impact, collaborating with administrators, teachers, families, communities, to make it even a greater district, I would welcome and honor that opportunity,” said Rudolph.

Rudolph said she’ll focus primarily on building relationships with the staff, addressing budget concerns and getting ready to debut the new high school on Minot’s north hill.

She said she has experience with expanding and adding on to schools at various levels throughout her career.

“Transition and change a lot of experience over my 30-plus years. And so I hope to bring that to the position,” said Rudolph.

Rudolph and the other candidates will be taking part in public focus group sessions and interviews Dec. 11-14, and the board is expected to name a new superintendent shortly thereafter.

Wednesday we’ll introduce you to another one of the finalists interviewing to be Minot Public Schools’ next superintendent.

Previous Coverage: Finalists chosen for next Minot Public Schools superintendent

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.