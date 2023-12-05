Man gets two years in prison for terrorizing incident
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to terrorizing and assaulting a man back in August.
Last week a judge ruled 30-year-old Derek Lafromboise was mentally competent to stand trial.
Police say Lafromboise entered the backyard of a residence and struck the homeowner several times when he was confronted.
Investigators say Lafromboise was seen pulling a large butcher knife out of his backpack and discarding it on the street.
Related Coverage: Man accused of terrorizing another man with a knife
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.