Man gets two years in prison for terrorizing incident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to terrorizing and assaulting a man back in August.

Last week a judge ruled 30-year-old Derek Lafromboise was mentally competent to stand trial.

Police say Lafromboise entered the backyard of a residence and struck the homeowner several times when he was confronted.

Investigators say Lafromboise was seen pulling a large butcher knife out of his backpack and discarding it on the street.

