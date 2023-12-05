Man gets two years in prison for terrorizing incident

Man gets two years in prison for terrorizing incident
Man gets two years in prison for terrorizing incident(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to terrorizing and assaulting a man back in August.

Last week a judge ruled 30-year-old Derek Lafromboise was mentally competent to stand trial.

Police say Lafromboise entered the backyard of a residence and struck the homeowner several times when he was confronted.

Investigators say Lafromboise was seen pulling a large butcher knife out of his backpack and discarding it on the street.

Related Coverage: Man accused of terrorizing another man with a knife

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)
Gov. Burgum suspends presidential campaign
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Bowman Boys Basketball is the #1 ranked team in Class B
First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball
Bozeman block
The ‘Bozeman Block’ will go down in Bison history; sets up rematch with South Dakota

Latest News

Man charged for overdose death
Man charged for overdose death
Grant County-Mott-Regent Girls Basketball
Grant County-Mott-Regent Girls Basketball
Dr. David Amsbury, an OBGYN at Trinity Health, is celebrating more than 1,000 procedures using...
Surgeon celebrates 1,000 procedures using Da Vinci robotic technology
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 12/05/2023