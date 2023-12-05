Man charged for overdose death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a man they say supplied drugs that caused a man’s death.

Authorities say they were called to a house for an overdose and found a man unresponsive.

He was transferred to the hospital where he died. Officers found fentanyl and text messages between the victim and 29-year-old Josh Crowley depicting a drug sale.

Preliminary autopsy tests say the victim had alcohol, fentanyl and THC in his system.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.