Man charged for overdose death

By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a man they say supplied drugs that caused a man’s death.

Authorities say they were called to a house for an overdose and found a man unresponsive.

He was transferred to the hospital where he died. Officers found fentanyl and text messages between the victim and 29-year-old Josh Crowley depicting a drug sale.

Preliminary autopsy tests say the victim had alcohol, fentanyl and THC in his system.

