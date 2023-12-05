House members discuss possible Biden impeachment inquiry vote

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week the House voted to expel New York Congressman George Santos over ethics violations. This week the House is getting ready to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Over the weekend, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he believes there will be enough votes to get the inquiry started.

Montana Representative Matt Rosendale said he thinks Mr. Biden violated not only the law but also American trust, which warrants an impeachment, an idea he supports.

“I’m also extremely supportive of the Department of Justice doing their job, which is to actually begin to charge and prosecute based upon all of the banking records and transfer of funds that has taken place between foreign nations, the Biden family, and then eventually back into Joe Biden,” said Rosendale.

North Dakota Representative Kelly Armstrong said a letter sent from the White House indicated the administration would not comply with requests for transcribed interviews or depositions. He said that alone is reason enough for an impeachment inquiry. But he said it’s important to recognize that this isn’t an actual impeachment vote, just a vote to open an inquiry.

“Just today the Chairman of Oversight produced some evidence where it at least appears that one of Hunter Biden’s Shell LLCs was paying the president at the time he was Vice President monthly,” said Armstrong.

A vote to open the inquiry could come at some point this week.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.