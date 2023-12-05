Here are the days you can visit the national parks for free

Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National...
Mount Rainier is pictured between trees, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Mount Rainier National Park, from Sunrise, Wash.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The National Park Service has released its list of free admission days for next year.

You can visit any of the 400 national parks on the following days without paying an entrance fee:

  • Jan. 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • April 20: First day of National Park Week
  • June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day

You may still have to pay for certain amenities like camping, boat launches or special tours.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)
Gov. Burgum suspends presidential campaign
Bowman Boys Basketball is the #1 ranked team in Class B
First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball
heaven's helpers
Heaven’s Helpers Closet (701) opens new, larger location
Women’s Handgun Class
Women with weapons: introductory class offered in Bismarck

Latest News

Pink performs on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
P!nk extends record-shattering Summer Carnival stadium tour into 2024
A 9-year-old girl is channeling the grief of losing her dog into helping other pets without...
9-year-old girl organizes pet drive to honor her dog that died last Christmas
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
The shooting happened on Halloween night.
Waffle House employee in jail after what family says was a self-defense shooting at work
FILE - Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23,...
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce more 2024 tour stops with Kid Cudi, Ice Cube and others