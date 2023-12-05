Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped

Helicopter Tours over Mt Rushmore stopped
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For many people living in the Black Hills tourism season is every day. But starting next year, those visiting from around the world will have less access to a unique way of viewing Mount Rushmore.

People come from all over to see Mount Rushmore, many viewing from above by taking helicopter tours. Now, fewer of those helicopter tours will be happening due to new regulations put in place by the National Park Air Tour Management Act. The act is intended to protect the serenity around these monuments.

“They started with a scoping letter that came out in the form of a newsletter for the parks listing all of the alternatives that they were supposed to evaluate. And of course, mentioned that their preferred was to eliminate everything and that’s where they went,” said Mark Schlaefli, owner and president of Rushmore Helicopters Inc.

These new regulations have tour business owners worried and one business in particular, Rushmore Helicopters Inc. is in Washington D.C. voicing concerns over these new regulations.

“I don’t think it’s as much of an agreement as it is just a means to try to push back. And try to get to the root of why on earth were these other parks reduced and mine eliminated? We’re just here to present our side of the coin and in somewhat of a protest about the process by which these things were accomplished,” said Schlaefli.

Schlaefli went on to say his helicopter tours are one of the least impactful forms of tourism in the area and he will continue to work with the parks and residents as he has in the past in order to find a solution to this issue. Schaefli will look for alternative routes if the decision is not flipped, but he claims Rushmore Helicopters Inc. will lose almost $4 million by not having these flights.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
Bowman Boys Basketball is the #1 ranked team in Class B
First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Bozeman block
The ‘Bozeman Block’ will go down in Bison history; sets up rematch with South Dakota
Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)
Gov. Burgum suspends presidential campaign

Latest News

US 83 and ND 23 intersection
Drivers offer different options to make US 83 and ND 23 intersection safer
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Jackson Ligon, 341st Missile...
The Air Force is expanding a review of cancers for service members who worked with nuclear missiles
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 12/05/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 12/05/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 12/05/23