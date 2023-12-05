Hackers access millions of 23andMe customer profiles

Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.
Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.(23ANDME)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.

In some cases, that includes users’ ancestry reports, zip codes and birth years.

The company’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said roughly 14,000 of the company’s user accounts were breached by the hackers.

23andMe is standing by that number but is also now saying hackers were able to access some 5.5 million profiles that use a feature called DNA relatives.

The feature allows users to find genetic relatives.

The company also says hackers accessed a subset of family tree information on 1.4 million DNA relatives’ profiles.

A 23andMe spokesperson did not respond to questions about who carried out the hack.

The company says it’s notifying affected customers and has taken steps to further protect customer data.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND)
Gov. Burgum suspends presidential campaign
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for rape
Bowman Boys Basketball is the #1 ranked team in Class B
First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball
Bozeman block
The ‘Bozeman Block’ will go down in Bison history; sets up rematch with South Dakota

Latest News

Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
Meet the finalists for Minot Public Schools Superintendent: Renae Rudolph
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees
The U.S. Capitol is seen, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Washington. The House has voted to expel...
With George Santos out of Congress, special election to fill his seat is set for February
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
US made offer to bring home jailed Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich. Russia rejected it