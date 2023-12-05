Grant County-Mott-Regent Girls Basketball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A High School team generally has a long-standing nickname for its athletic teams, but we’ve seen that change over the years with co-ops. One of the newer get-togethers in girls’ basketball is the merging of Grant County and Mott-Regent. They’re still trying to come up with a nickname, but what they do not have to come up with is a good team.

Grant County-Mott-Regent is undefeated so far this season. They picked up their third win last night over Standing Rock in New Salem. Sara Seidler is in her fifth year as a head coach, but this is her second year leading the co-op.

“It’s a really cool dynamic. I’m actually from Grant County so I’m from Grant County coaches at Mott-Regent, and it’s just really fun to see the girls come together and they’ve just been making huge strides, especially with the new co-op. They seem like they’ve been playing together for years and the culture is just really great and I’m just really excited for the rest of the season,” said Seidler.

Seidler’s team is ranked eighth in the Girls Class-B poll, and despite the solid start, Seidler said it has not been without some challenges.

“We had a couple of injuries at the beginning of the season so we’re getting some girls that are just getting back. I don’t want to say healthy yet, but they’re starting to get there, and our defense is slowly picking up. We has had kind of a slow start to take off this season, but the girls are starting to get used to their new positions as we graduated four seniors. So there is a lot of learning new roles. And the leadership is coming up and we’re just getting going with the defense. And rebounding is really what we need to be focusing on too,” said Seidler.

Grant County-Mott-Regent will play Flasher on Thursday in the second round of the New Salem-Almont Invitational.

