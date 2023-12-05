Fargo voters reject FARGODOME expansion proposal

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Unofficial results show the FARGODOME vote did not receive the required 60% of ‘yes’ votes needed to approve the measure, only receiving 52%.

Preliminary results show 7,968 votes were cast in Tuesday’s special election, with 4,122 voting yes and 3,846 voting no. The Special Election Canvassing Board will meet on Monday, Dec. 18 to finalize the election results.

“The people of Fargo have spoken. But the fact remains that the FARGODOME needs critical upgrades and our community needs a conference center,” Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney said in a statement. “Right now, we cannot compete with neighboring cities in attracting conferences and conventions that would elevate Fargo’s economy and generate tax revenue. We will regroup and decide next steps over the coming months.”

Fargo residents were deciding whether the FARGODOME will receive funding from the community to renovate and expand its facility. It’s a $140 million question.

Our Valley News Live poll the past couple weeks asked voters if they support the expansion. Nearly 70% of people replied, “No”. But at the polls, the only people willing to speak with us, were those voting yes.

For example, Tom Espel, who has lived in Fargo long enough that he saw the Fargodome built in 1992.

He says, “Well it’s a great facility that gets a lot of use, but needs some updating and some additional features.”

Vonnie Sanders has lived in the Fargo-Moorhead area her whole life and says she’s voting yes.

She says, “I’m kind of selfish, I like the events and activities that the Dome brings into the town.”

Another lifelong resident of the area, John Boulger, says he’s voting yes as well.

He says, “Well, I think that if you’ve got a community that’s in good financial shape and generating money, it tends to get spread around, so I think it will be good for everybody.”

Not everyone in Fargo is in favor of adding the 0.25% sales tax or the 3% lodging tax. Another sticking point for some voters is that the Fargodome wouldn’t have any additional seating with the remodel. Instead, it would be the addition of a 90,000 square-foot conference center.

Boulger says, “A lot of that money will be paid by people coming in from out of town with the hotel tax.”

Espel adds, “I think a convention center addition to this community will be a much needed service that can add value to the whole region.”

If approved construction on the project would start in the winter of 2024.

“I hope the people of Fargo support the sales tax for the renovations and expansion of the FARGODOME,” says Espel.

Voting for the expansion took place until 7 p.m. at the FARGODOME, the Fargo Civic Center downtown, and the Ramada on 13th Ave. S.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.