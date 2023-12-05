Adams County Sheriff’s Department asks for public’s help designing new patch

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - Adams County Sheriff Jordan Fisher says it’s his department’s mission and duty to protect and serve. Now, he’s found a way to get the community involved in the service part.

He’s asking local artists and kids to design a new patch for the department, and so far, the results have been even better than he expected.

Sheriff Fisher’s inbox is filled with artwork.

“The artistic ability is just amazing,” he said while scrolling through emails.

Entries to his “design a patch contest” have started rolling in.

“We’ve gotten 10 patch designs,” said Sheriff Fisher.

One of these designs will replace the current sheriff’s department patch.

“The current patch has been the patch for quite some time,” said Sheriff Fisher. “It features a buffalo and then a setting sun.”

This patch has represented the department for several decades. Sheriff Fisher says it’s time for a change. He’s asking the people who live here to submit their designs.

“It seems like sometimes that we’re divided, and this is a thing that everybody can support, everybody can back up, everybody can get behind, and we can come closer together as a community,” he explained.

He’s also created a second contest for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. A group of city leaders will choose the top 10 designs by kids. Those will then be put to a community vote. Each vote will also bring in a donation to the school’s art program.

“This is a way to be able to get the community as a whole to help fund the art program,” added Jeff Goss, Adams County Chief Deputy. “It will give the kids something fun, something cool to do and gets us in front of the kids more, which we enjoy, and ultimately help fund the art program for the upcoming year.”

The winning student artist will become an official junior deputy and the sheriff’s office will wear that patch for a month.

But Sheriff Fisher knows this contest is about much more than just a new patch; it’s about building relationships with the people he and his deputies serve and protect every day.

Sheriff Fisher hopes to raise $6,000, which would fund the art program at Hettinger Public School for an entire year.

The deadline to submit designs is December 11. The winner will be chosen in January.

