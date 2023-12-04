Women with weapons: introductory class offered in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all heard that education is important, and that is especially true when handling firearms. On Sunday, 18 women were schooled in weapon safety and usage.

Before women could pull the trigger in the Ladies’ Introduction to Handguns class, they needed an hour of education to become comfortable handling guns.

“I feel like it’s important to practice a lot. You can’t just have a gun and then not do anything with it,” said Stephanie Reule, a student.

Kim Ehrmantrout has been teaching the class exclusively for women since 2016.

“We do have a bunch of guns on the line because most people don’t have guns. We like that better because they come and they shoot different types of guns, whether it be a revolver, a 9-mm, or a .22, and they can decide what they like before they go buy a gun,” said Ehrmantrout.

There are many different reasons women sign up for this class.

“Just having all the women here I think is a different environment than say if it was a mixed class. So they’re not afraid to ask questions,” said Reuel.

The class runs from October to May and costs $40. Click here for more information.

