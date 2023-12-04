Women with weapons: introductory class offered in Bismarck

Women’s Handgun Class
Women’s Handgun Class(KFYR)
By Linnette Miner
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all heard that education is important, and that is especially true when handling firearms. On Sunday, 18 women were schooled in weapon safety and usage.

Before women could pull the trigger in the Ladies’ Introduction to Handguns class, they needed an hour of education to become comfortable handling guns.

“I feel like it’s important to practice a lot. You can’t just have a gun and then not do anything with it,” said Stephanie Reule, a student.

Kim Ehrmantrout has been teaching the class exclusively for women since 2016.

“We do have a bunch of guns on the line because most people don’t have guns. We like that better because they come and they shoot different types of guns, whether it be a revolver, a 9-mm, or a .22, and they can decide what they like before they go buy a gun,” said Ehrmantrout.

There are many different reasons women sign up for this class.

“Just having all the women here I think is a different environment than say if it was a mixed class. So they’re not afraid to ask questions,” said Reuel.

The class runs from October to May and costs $40. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A potential customer scrolling through DoorDash on their phone
DoorDash adding new feature that allows drivers to see if you tip
Traffic Crash
Four teens injured in crash off cliff in Mandan near Missouri River
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
ndsu football
North Dakota State shocks Montana State with blocked PAT in OT for 35-34 win in FCS playoffs
How to Watch the North Dakota State vs. Montana State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2

Latest News

heaven's helpers
Heaven’s Helpers Closet (701) opens new, larger location
First News at Five SUNDAY
KFYR First News at Five Sportscast 12/3/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
KFYR First News at Five Weather 12/3/23
heaven's helpers
Heaven's Helpers Closet (701) opens new, larger location