United States oil production hits record high for September

Oil wells
Oil wells(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The Energy Information Administration says domestic oil production hit a record high in September.

Figures released last week show the United States produced more than 13.2 million barrels per day. North Dakota contributed more than 1.2 million barrels per day.

North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said the surge can be attributed to relatively stable oil prices, innovative technology and decisions made months and years in advance.

Ness said regulations from the Biden Administration could negatively impact production on a delayed basis.

“Those results aren’t going to be seen for a number of years down the road, as are leasing decisions that this Biden Administration refuses to continue to lease federal lands,” said Ness.

Ness said oil prices usually trend lower in the winter due to less utilization of energy.

“These are typical seasonal adjustments,” said Ness.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
ndsu football
North Dakota State shocks Montana State with blocked PAT in OT for 35-34 win in FCS playoffs
A potential customer scrolling through DoorDash on their phone
DoorDash adding new feature that allows drivers to see if you tip
Traffic Crash
Four teens injured in crash off cliff in Mandan near Missouri River
Car Crash
Alcohol a factor in Emmons County crash that left one with serious injuries

Latest News

Class A & B Girls Basketball Poll
Class A & B Girls Basketball Polls
Bowman Boys Basketball is the #1 ranked team in Class B
First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball
MHD Police mourning the loss of K9
Moorhead Police Department mourning the loss of Police K9 Zeke
Combine on a farm
Farming officials react to extension of the 2018 Farm Bill