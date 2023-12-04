Pair plead not guilty to Bismarck shooting incidents
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man and a Mandan man accused of committing property damage with a firearm have pleaded not guilty to charges filed in Bismarck.
Police say 21-year-old Marcus Johnson and 20-year-old Elijah Infante damaged multiple businesses on Skyline Boulevard and a home in north Bismarck.
Last month both pleaded not guilty In Burleigh County to criminal mischief and reckless endangerment charges.
