Pair plead not guilty to Bismarck shooting incidents

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man and a Mandan man accused of committing property damage with a firearm have pleaded not guilty to charges filed in Bismarck.

Police say 21-year-old Marcus Johnson and 20-year-old Elijah Infante damaged multiple businesses on Skyline Boulevard and a home in north Bismarck.

Last month both pleaded not guilty In Burleigh County to criminal mischief and reckless endangerment charges.

