Heaven’s Helpers Closet (701) opens new, larger location

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heaven’s Helpers Closet (701) held a special building dedication on Sunday to honor everyone who helped make the new facility possible.

The nonprofit set a record Saturday providing clothing to 202 people. The new building features more space and storage. It took more than a year to renovate and remodel.

Everyone who was part of the renovation project — including volunteers, contractors and donors — assembled in front of the new building for a photo Sunday afternoon.

“It’s going up on our wall in our building. This is a great reminder of what it takes to put something together. It takes an army of people to serve and love and we get to look at it every day,” said Latifah Kraemer, a volunteer.

The nonprofit is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and one Saturday a month. It’s located at 2306 East Broadway Ave. in Bismarck. Find more information on their website.

