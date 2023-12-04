Gov. Burgum suspends presidential campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum announced on Monday that he is suspending his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

In a statement Burgum said in a statement: “[...] Our decision to run for President came from a place of caring deeply about every American and a mission to re-establish trust in America’s leadership and our institutions of democracy. While this primary process has shaken my trust in many media organizations and political party institutions, it has only strengthened my trust in America. Our nation doesn’t need to be perfect to be exceptional. In community after community along this journey, we witnessed the best that America has to offer. We are deeply grateful for each and every person who supported us with their ideas, prayers, advocacy, encouragement and enthusiasm. Kathryn and I will always remain committed to fighting for the people who make our nation so exceptional.”

We are reaching out to Burgum’s campaign for more information.

