First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The high school boys’ basketball season begins shortly in North Dakota for Class B and Class A. When it starts, Bowman County and Devils Lake will be the top-ranked teams in their respective division.
North Star, Sargent County and Bishop Ryan also received first-place votes in “B”.
The Firebirds and Four Winds-Minnewaukan received first-place consideration in “A”.
Class-B Boys Basketball
- Bowman County (12) — 199
- North Star (5) — 183
- Sargent County (3) — 161
- Bishop Ryan (1) — 133
- Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 124
- Tie: Linton-HMB — 87
- Tie: Westhope-Newburg — 87
- May-Port CG — 64
- Flasher — 60
- Langdon Area-E-M — 22
Others receiving votes: Hankinson (0-0), Medina-Pingreex2; Buchanan (0-0), South Border (0-0), Midway-Minto (0-0), Kenmarex2; Bowbells (0-0), North Prairie (0-0).
Class-A Boys Basketball
- Devils Lake (18) — 98
- Four Winds-Minnewaukan (3) — 70
- Kindred — 67
- Tie: Central Cass — 26
- Tie: Beulah — 26
Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (0-0), Turtle Mountain (0-0), Thompson (0-0), Grafton (0-0), Stanley (0-0).
