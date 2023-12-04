First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The high school boys’ basketball season begins shortly in North Dakota for Class B and Class A. When it starts, Bowman County and Devils Lake will be the top-ranked teams in their respective division.

North Star, Sargent County and Bishop Ryan also received first-place votes in “B”.

The Firebirds and Four Winds-Minnewaukan received first-place consideration in “A”.

Class-B Boys Basketball

Bowman County (12) — 199 North Star (5) — 183 Sargent County (3) — 161 Bishop Ryan (1) — 133 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 124 Tie: Linton-HMB — 87 Tie: Westhope-Newburg — 87 May-Port CG — 64 Flasher — 60 Langdon Area-E-M — 22

Others receiving votes: Hankinson (0-0), Medina-Pingreex2; Buchanan (0-0), South Border (0-0), Midway-Minto (0-0), Kenmarex2; Bowbells (0-0), North Prairie (0-0).

Class-A Boys Basketball

Devils Lake (18) — 98 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (3) — 70 Kindred — 67 Tie: Central Cass — 26 Tie: Beulah — 26

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (0-0), Turtle Mountain (0-0), Thompson (0-0), Grafton (0-0), Stanley (0-0).

