First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball

Bowman Boys Basketball is the #1 ranked team in Class B
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The high school boys’ basketball season begins shortly in North Dakota for Class B and Class A. When it starts, Bowman County and Devils Lake will be the top-ranked teams in their respective division.

North Star, Sargent County and Bishop Ryan also received first-place votes in “B”.

The Firebirds and Four Winds-Minnewaukan received first-place consideration in “A”.

Class-B Boys Basketball

  1. Bowman County (12) — 199
  2. North Star (5) — 183
  3. Sargent County (3) — 161
  4. Bishop Ryan (1) — 133
  5. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 124
  6. Tie: Linton-HMB — 87
  7. Tie: Westhope-Newburg — 87
  8. May-Port CG — 64
  9. Flasher — 60
  10. Langdon Area-E-M — 22

Others receiving votes: Hankinson (0-0), Medina-Pingreex2; Buchanan (0-0), South Border (0-0), Midway-Minto (0-0), Kenmarex2; Bowbells (0-0), North Prairie (0-0).

Class-A Boys Basketball

  1. Devils Lake (18) — 98
  2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (3) — 70
  3. Kindred — 67
  4. Tie: Central Cass — 26
  5. Tie: Beulah — 26

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (0-0), Turtle Mountain (0-0), Thompson (0-0), Grafton (0-0), Stanley (0-0).

