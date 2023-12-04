Dickinson Eagle Scout supports local arts with Christmas concert

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson high schooler wants to remind the community of his Eagle Scout project to support local arts.

Andrew Jacobs is a junior at Trinity High School and has organized a Christmas concert.

He says performers from local churches, schools and the community are taking part. Jacobs says many Eagle Scouts do outdoor projects, but he wanted his project to support the Badlands Opera Project.

He recognizes the need for more music and theatre opportunities in southwest North Dakota.

“I think it’s definitely lacking with DSU closing down their fine arts program and I just want to see it come back to Dickinson more,” said Andrew Jacobs of Dickinson.

The Christmas concert is December 10 and tickets can be purchased at the door or online.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

