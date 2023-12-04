Class A & B Girls Basketball Polls

Class A & B Girls Basketball Poll
Class A & B Girls Basketball Poll(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class-B and Class-A girls basketball seasons are entering the second week of play. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich and Thompson are the top-ranked teams in their respective division.

The Tommies are unanimous in “A”, while Bowman County and May-Port-CG are also getting first-place consideration in “B”.

Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

  1. Langdon Area-E-M (15) — 2-0 Record — 186 pts. — Last Week: 1st
  2. Bowman County (2) — 2-0 Record — 159 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
  3. May-Port-CG (2) — 3-0 Record — 146 pts. — Last Week: 5th
  4. Sargent County — 2-0 Record — 143 pts. — Last Week: 3rd
  5. Central McLean — 2-0 Record — 106 pts. — Last Week: 7th
  6. Hatton-Northwood — 3-0 Record — 87 pts. — Last Week: Tied for 8th
  7. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 0-1 Record — 61 pts. — Last Week: 6th
  8. Grant County-Mott-Regent — 2-0 Record — 46 pts. — Last Week: 10th
  9. Kenmare-Bowbells — 1-2 Record — 29 pts. — Last Week: 4th
  10. Maple River — 2-0 Record — 20 pts. — Last Week: Not Ranked

Others receiving votes: LaMoure-L-M (1-0), Garrison (1-0), Trenton (2-0), Our Redeemer’s (0-0), TGU (2-1), Tioga (0-1), Surrey (1-0).

Class-A Girls Basketball Poll

  1. Thompson (19) — 2-0 Record — 95 pts. — Last Week: 1st
  2. Northern Cass — 0-0 Record — 51 pts. — Last Week: 4th
  3. Watford City — 1-0 Record — 42 pts. — Last Week: 5th
  4. South Prairie-Max — 3-1 Record — 38 pts. — Last Week: Not Ranked
  5. Wahpeton — 1-1 Record — 19 pts. — Last Week: 2nd

Others receiving votes: Bottineau (1-1), Devils Lake (0-0), Central Cass (0-0), Carrington (2-0), Turtle Mountain (2-0).

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
ndsu football
North Dakota State shocks Montana State with blocked PAT in OT for 35-34 win in FCS playoffs
A potential customer scrolling through DoorDash on their phone
DoorDash adding new feature that allows drivers to see if you tip
Traffic Crash
Four teens injured in crash off cliff in Mandan near Missouri River
Car Crash
Alcohol a factor in Emmons County crash that left one with serious injuries

Latest News

Bowman Boys Basketball is the #1 ranked team in Class B
First Poll for Class B & Class A Boys Basketball
Streaming twice daily on KFYR+. Watch on your favorite streaming platform.
Play of the Day: KFYR+ Sports - 12/04/2023
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
KFYR First News at Ten Sportscast 12/3/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
KFYR First News at Five Sportscast 12/3/23