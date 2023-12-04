Class A & B Girls Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class-B and Class-A girls basketball seasons are entering the second week of play. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich and Thompson are the top-ranked teams in their respective division.

The Tommies are unanimous in “A”, while Bowman County and May-Port-CG are also getting first-place consideration in “B”.

Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

Langdon Area-E-M (15) — 2-0 Record — 186 pts. — Last Week: 1st Bowman County (2) — 2-0 Record — 159 pts. — Last Week: 2nd May-Port-CG (2) — 3-0 Record — 146 pts. — Last Week: 5th Sargent County — 2-0 Record — 143 pts. — Last Week: 3rd Central McLean — 2-0 Record — 106 pts. — Last Week: 7th Hatton-Northwood — 3-0 Record — 87 pts. — Last Week: Tied for 8th Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 0-1 Record — 61 pts. — Last Week: 6th Grant County-Mott-Regent — 2-0 Record — 46 pts. — Last Week: 10th Kenmare-Bowbells — 1-2 Record — 29 pts. — Last Week: 4th Maple River — 2-0 Record — 20 pts. — Last Week: Not Ranked

Others receiving votes: LaMoure-L-M (1-0), Garrison (1-0), Trenton (2-0), Our Redeemer’s (0-0), TGU (2-1), Tioga (0-1), Surrey (1-0).

Class-A Girls Basketball Poll

Thompson (19) — 2-0 Record — 95 pts. — Last Week: 1st Northern Cass — 0-0 Record — 51 pts. — Last Week: 4th Watford City — 1-0 Record — 42 pts. — Last Week: 5th South Prairie-Max — 3-1 Record — 38 pts. — Last Week: Not Ranked Wahpeton — 1-1 Record — 19 pts. — Last Week: 2nd

Others receiving votes: Bottineau (1-1), Devils Lake (0-0), Central Cass (0-0), Carrington (2-0), Turtle Mountain (2-0).

