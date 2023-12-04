Class A & B Girls Basketball Polls
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class-B and Class-A girls basketball seasons are entering the second week of play. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich and Thompson are the top-ranked teams in their respective division.
The Tommies are unanimous in “A”, while Bowman County and May-Port-CG are also getting first-place consideration in “B”.
Class-B Girls Basketball Poll
- Langdon Area-E-M (15) — 2-0 Record — 186 pts. — Last Week: 1st
- Bowman County (2) — 2-0 Record — 159 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
- May-Port-CG (2) — 3-0 Record — 146 pts. — Last Week: 5th
- Sargent County — 2-0 Record — 143 pts. — Last Week: 3rd
- Central McLean — 2-0 Record — 106 pts. — Last Week: 7th
- Hatton-Northwood — 3-0 Record — 87 pts. — Last Week: Tied for 8th
- Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 0-1 Record — 61 pts. — Last Week: 6th
- Grant County-Mott-Regent — 2-0 Record — 46 pts. — Last Week: 10th
- Kenmare-Bowbells — 1-2 Record — 29 pts. — Last Week: 4th
- Maple River — 2-0 Record — 20 pts. — Last Week: Not Ranked
Others receiving votes: LaMoure-L-M (1-0), Garrison (1-0), Trenton (2-0), Our Redeemer’s (0-0), TGU (2-1), Tioga (0-1), Surrey (1-0).
Class-A Girls Basketball Poll
- Thompson (19) — 2-0 Record — 95 pts. — Last Week: 1st
- Northern Cass — 0-0 Record — 51 pts. — Last Week: 4th
- Watford City — 1-0 Record — 42 pts. — Last Week: 5th
- South Prairie-Max — 3-1 Record — 38 pts. — Last Week: Not Ranked
- Wahpeton — 1-1 Record — 19 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
Others receiving votes: Bottineau (1-1), Devils Lake (0-0), Central Cass (0-0), Carrington (2-0), Turtle Mountain (2-0).
