Christmas gift hope tree for children of immigrants

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A lot of parents feel the financial strain of the holidays. However, moving to a new country to escape war or other conflicts in your home country can make the holidays especially stressful. Global Neighbors is asking for help to make sure all the immigrant children in our community receive Christmas gifts this year.

Global Neighbors said last year they helped over 50 families provide Christmas gifts for their children. They said they had so many families asking them for help because a lot of the immigrants last year were coming to escape the war in Ukraine.

“I thought, if others are worried about immigrants, then immigrants who know what it’s like to come to another, new country should help other families have a good Christmas,” said Nataliia Ostapchuk, the Ukrainian case manager at Global Neighbors.

Ostapchuk said a lot of the families they helped last year are able to buy presents on their own this year, but there are still a lot of new immigrants who don’t have expendable income available yet. A large portion of them are Ukrainian immigrants, but Global Neighbors’ director Leah Hargrove said they have immigrants from East Africa and other parts of the world as well.

“We just want to make sure that at Christmas, when there’s so much to focus on, that’s one less thing they have to stress about and be worried about; having their kids feel normal, and having their kids feel safe and loved and provided for,” Hargrove said.

Their goal is to make sure 35 children receive presents this year for Christmas. So far, they’ve had two donations, meaning they still need about 33 more donations to make sure each child gets a Christmas gift.

Global Neighbors said their goal is to have the Christmas presents ready by December 15th.

If you want to donate, you can visit Global Neighbors’ website.

A QR donation code for Global Neighbors' Christmas gifts project. Global Neighbors is asking for help making sure all of the immigrant children in our community receive Christmas gifts this year. Their goal is to make sure 35 children receive presents this year for Christmas. So far they've had two donations, meaning they still need about 33 more donations to make sure each child gets a Christmas gift. (KFYR-TV)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.