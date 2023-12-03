ND Game and Fish tracking the American marten in the Turtle Mountains to see if trapping season is possible

By Mike Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2023
TURTLE MOUNTAINS, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and Michigan State University have collaborated to study a small member of the weasel family in the Turtle Mountains — the American marten.

“Turtle Mountain Provincial Park on the Canadian side of the border reintroduced or introduced marten to their forests back in the late 80s, early 90s. And so, that’s why marten are on our side of the border as well, they’ve inhabited this entire ecoregion here,” said Stephanie Tucker, North Dakota Game and Fish furbearer biologist.

There is a regulated trapping season of marten on the Canadian side of the ecoregion.

“We’re interested also on exploring whether or not we can have a sustainable harvest season, sustainable trapping season for marten. But in order to do that, we need to find out how many there are so that we can regulate that trapping season appropriately and make sure we don’t over-harvest them,” said Tucker.

Researchers are using a unique technique to get abundance estimates of American martens.

“So, you’ll see we’re going to set some cubbies that are baited, sort of like a trap, but there’s no part of this cubby that’s going to restrain or hold the marten. They just simply are going into these cubbies investigating a bait or a lure and hopefully leaving some hair samples behind in the process. And so we identify individuals using genetic analysis based on that hair. And then we’ll determine how many times they come back and visit those sites after we’ve marked them the first time,” said Tucker.

Researchers are also monitoring with trail cameras to see how many martens are visiting the cubbies.

“So, we want for sure at least two years of data. And after that, hopefully, we’ve collected enough individual hair samples to be able to crunch the numbers,” said Tucker.

The department is also working with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa on this project.

“They’re setting some of the test sites on our tribal properties which is good. You know, like I said, we have a good relationship with North Dakota Game and Fish. And we want to make sure that we have all the same efforts and the same end goal,” said Jeff Desjarlais, Jr., natural resources director for the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

The results from this project will help the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and the tribe manage this unique furbearer species.

