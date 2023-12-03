Bismarck Scout troop working on project to keep mallard birds safe this winter

Jackson Sperry has been working on a conservation project for the past six months to improve habitats for mallards ducks.
Jackson Sperry has been working on a conservation project for the past six months to improve habitats for mallards ducks.(KFYR)
By Linnette Miner
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first day of winter is a little over two weeks away. Members of Scout Troop 123 are making sure that when the cold weather does arrive, mallard birds have a safe and warm place to nest.

Jackson Sperry has been working on a conservation project for the past six months to improve habitats for mallard ducks.

“It’s going to keep them up above the ground away from the coyotes, away from the fox and away from people in general because usually mallards like to nest on the land and close to the shore. And as we all know, North Dakotans like to fish, and intentionally or unintentionally, they do get interrupted by that,” said Kendrick Becker, Scoutmaster for Troop 123.

Sperry — along with seven other Scouts — are using 14-gauge mesh wire rolled into circles, and clipper together, to produce a hen house.

Once these six mallard hen houses are completed, the project is only half done.

“We’re going to wait until the water freezes over so we can walk on top of the ice, and then drill a hole. And then use the pole driver and drive it into the ground. And then connect the T-pole on top with the nest portion already in,” said Jackson Sperry with Troop 123.

The hen house project equips Sperry and the other Scouts with leadership and construction management skills.

“The mallards will sit inside of this, and the flax is to keep them safe,” said Sperry.

Once the project is totally finished, Sperry will be eligible to receive the title of Eagle Scout.

Sperry estimates the project will cost approximately $600.

