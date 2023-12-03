Bismarck Public Works busy transitioning into new building; not as much snow to plow this year so far

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public Works crew is getting a break from snowplowing compared to last year’s near-record snowfall. Last year at this time, there were nine inches of snow on the ground.

Public Works has instead been busy transitioning into a new building this year.

The break has also given workers extra time for maintenance on snow plows. Additionally, they have more time to sweep, put up signs and seal cracks around Bismarck.

“It is nice, especially moving into this new building and able to get all the stuff that we need to get re-arranged and moved around here, situated in here. Which we are almost there but it will take a couple more weeks and we should be situated pretty well,” said Chad Schiermeister, crew leader.

He says going into the winter, their motto is to get the roads open as fast and safely as possible.

