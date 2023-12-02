West Fargo woman is reunited with her dogs after nearly two months

ADA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It was an emotional reunion nearly 2 months in the making for a West Fargo woman and her beloved puppy.

Back in October, Michelle Hagen lost her dog Chief after he ran out into a busy West Fargo street and was hit by a truck. At the time, she couldn’t cover Chief’s medical bills and had to surrender him.

After a long two months without him, Hagen and Chief were able to finally reunite Saturday morning.

“Last night, I honestly couldn’t sleep,” Hagen said. “Like I fell asleep at like midnight, and woke up at 4am.”

Chief made his way to Northwest Minnesota Aussie Rescue in Ada, Minnesota after being surrendered. Hagen didn’t know where her dog was at first, but was able to start the process of getting Chief back after she found out where her dog was through Facebook.

“When we finally got in touch about when to pick him up, it was really smooth. I figured out how much I was going to have to pay, and that was a huge difference and a relief to me because I was expecting a lot more,” Hagen said.

A portion of Chief’s medical bills were paid by the shelter with help from the community. The rescue says they received around $175 of donations that went to Chief’s vet care. The rest was covered by Hagen.

Chief has now recovered from the accident, and Hagen says that she is happy that she finally gets her dog back.

“I’m getting him back after everything that happened – and it’s just surreal that I get to get him back,” she said.

