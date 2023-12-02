WATCH: Emergency crews respond to Bismarck garage fire

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of North 16th Street
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of North 16th Street(Courtesy: Richelle Moriarty)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department says firefighters responded to a report of a row of garages on fire in the 2000 block of North 16th Street.

It says the report came in at 9:52 a.m. Saturday.

The first crew on scene reported heavy smoke coming from a row of detached garages.

The department says the crew put out the fire and overhauled and ventilated all 16 garages.

The BFD says no one was injured and damage was limited to a few garages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Courtesy: Richelle Moriarty
Courtesy: Richelle Moriarty
Garages damaged in Bismarck by fire
Garages damaged in Bismarck by fire(Courtesy: Richelle Moriarty)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Washington, Richard Mallard and Kyle Berg arrested
Three arrested in Bismarck for dealing fentanyl
A potential customer scrolling through DoorDash on their phone
DoorDash adding new feature that allows drivers to see if you tip
House expels GOP Rep. George Santos
North Dakota, Montana Representatives react to George Santos expulsion
Minot Public Schools logo
Finalists chosen for next Minot Public Schools superintendent
Traffic Crash
Four teens injured in crash off cliff in Mandan near Missouri River

Latest News

City of Minot accounting
Minot accountant opening; explaining the seasons of accounting for local government
Airplane landing at Sidney Airport
Tester: eastern Montana airports to see grant funding through infrastructure act
FILE - A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City,...
EPA announces new environmental methane standards; Senator John Hoeven reacts
Courtesy: Richelle Moriarty
Emergency crews battle Bismarck garage fire