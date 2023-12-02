WATCH: Emergency crews respond to Bismarck garage fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department says firefighters responded to a report of a row of garages on fire in the 2000 block of North 16th Street.

It says the report came in at 9:52 a.m. Saturday.

The first crew on scene reported heavy smoke coming from a row of detached garages.

The department says the crew put out the fire and overhauled and ventilated all 16 garages.

The BFD says no one was injured and damage was limited to a few garages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Courtesy: Richelle Moriarty

Courtesy: Richelle Moriarty

Garages damaged in Bismarck by fire (Courtesy: Richelle Moriarty)

