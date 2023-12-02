USPS monitoring mail delays in Dickinson

Mail trucks in Dickinson
Mail trucks in Dickinson(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - A spokesperson for the United States Postal Service in North Dakota says they’ve been made aware of concerns with mail delivery in Dickinson.

Dozens of Dickinson residents visited the town’s post office on Friday.

Post offices nationwide tend to get busy during the holidays but customers have another reason for stopping in this week.

“It’s been really slow, and I think a lot of the things have been lost,” said Erin Dalton, a resident in Dickinson.

Erin Dalton says she’s experienced delays with receiving mail, a concern shared by others in town.

On Thursday, we received an email from a viewer who only found their mail twice last week and once this week.

Dalton says it’s why she decided to mail holiday gifts early this year.

“Definitely a long line, definitely be a good choice, mail it out way early,” said Dalton.

A spokesperson for the North Dakota district of USPS says the Dickinson office is aware of customers’ concerns.

They go on to say they’re monitoring the situation to ensure timely delivery but declined to answer our questions in an interview.

Senator John Hoeven says he is also having conversations with the postal service regarding the delays.

On Thursday, December 7, the postal service is holding a public meeting at the Bismarck Public Library on improving mail processing.

That meeting begins at noon.

