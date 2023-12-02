Tester: eastern Montana airports to see grant funding through infrastructure act

SIDNEY, Mont. (KUMV) - Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, says several eastern Montana airports are receiving additional grant funds for improvement.

Rural airports in the region, such as Circle, Dawson County, Poplar and Scobey, will each get about $113,000 through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The Sidney-Richland Airport will get more than $1 million.

These funds are used for repairs and improvements of vital infrastructure including runways, roadway projects and airport-transit connections.

Nearly $30 million was awarded to Montana. Bozeman was given the largest amount with about $5 million. Billings, Glacier Park International and Missoula will each receive more than $3.2 million.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.