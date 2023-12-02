State auditor completes citizen-requested audit of Lewis & Clark Schools; no significant concerns

Audit of Lewis & Clark Schools
Audit of Lewis & Clark Schools(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) – No significant areas of concern were identified by a recent citizen-initiated petition audit of the Lewis & Clark Public School District, according to State Auditor Josh Gallion’s office.

The auditor’s office indicated that the petition received 125 signatures.

Gallion’s office said areas that the district could improve upon in the audit were splitting up financial duties, changing investments in an endowment fund, and better usage of accounting software. His office said the district had already addressed issues with the endowment and software.

District Superintendent Marc Ritteman provided the following statement to Your News Leader on the audit results:

“It is our goal to cultivate trust through transparency and we hope the state’s recent audit is a step in that direction. Our business managers, Tammy Lindahl and Shawna Schenfish, are committed to accuracy and compliance, which is clearly reflected in the State Auditor’s report.”

You can find the full audit here.

