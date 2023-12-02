Public updated on upcoming improvements to 16th Street SW in Minot

16th Street SW in Minot
16th Street SW in Minot(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The community is getting a chance to learn more about an upcoming project that will impact parts of one of the main roads in Minot.

The city of Minot hosted a public input meeting Thursday night on reconstructing parts of 16th Street SW.

Project Manager Matt Kinsella for Apex Engineering Group said the work will run from 14th Avenue SW to 2nd Avenue SW.

He said the project will include adding or updating pedestrian paths, merging roads and possibly adding roundabouts for efficient turns.

“The project will also include replacing any city utilities that still consist of older pipe materials, primarily in the 7th Avenue SW to 2nd Avenue SW portion of the project,” said Kinsella.

Click here for more information on the project.

You can offer suggestions until Dec. 15. Comments can be emailed to Matt.Kinsella@ApexEngGroup.com.

