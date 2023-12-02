Provident Building could be getting a name change

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Provident Building will soon be Burleigh County’s new home.

The County has shared the City-County building with Bismarck since the 1980′s.

County Commissioners say the move-in date is still planned for some time next year and the building might be under a different name.

The Provident sign might be removed but all exteriors of the building like the weather beacon, will likely remain the same.

County commissioners are planning more discussions on what a possible name change could be.

