Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase brings out Wishek sausage and family tradition

Customers looking at Stan's Supermarket Wishek sausage
Customers looking at Stan's Supermarket Wishek sausage
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It has been a family affair at the Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase this year.

There are booths old and new with shoppers all around.

But one booth taking center stage is the “Stan’s Supermarket” setup selling Wishek sausage.

Owner Darren Deili says the business has been in his family for generations, and so has the sausage recipe.

He says he thinks that’s part of what makes them stand out.

“Really, it’s that we haven’t changed anything since the turn of the 20th century — early 1900s. So, I guess, we just still do it the old way,” said Deili.

Deili says the business was passed down from his father, and he hopes to pass it on to his son someday.

You can grab some of the handmade sausage at the Pride of Dakota Showcase at the Bismarck Event Center Friday until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

