Postpartum depression pill has a costly price tag

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United Health Foundation says nearly 13 percent of women in North Dakota who recently gave birth reported having postpartum depression symptoms.

A new pill could help with that now. The FDA approved Zurzuvae from Sage Therapeutics in August.

The pill will be a two-week treatment course and could be a huge step forward in women’s health.

However, some question the accessibility of this treatment due to the 16-thousand dollar price tag before insurance.

“Just from an equity point of view, I personally and professionally would love to see some of these meds – even and especially these cutting-edge medications – are accessible to everyone who needs them, not just the people who are privileged enough to afford them,” said Dr. Alexandra Kohlhase, a mental health counselor at Essentia Health.

Dr. Kohlhase said there are cheaper, alternative treatments available if this pill isn’t an option for you.

