Minot holds off on bond sales ahead of flood control efforts

Minot flood control construction
Minot flood control construction(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot is doing its end-of-the-year reviewing of expenses and revenue. There were no bond sales this year.

City Finance Director David Lakefield said that the last time bonds were issued, similar to getting a loan, was two years ago for $42.5 million.

He said it was for the flood project and they have to pay it back over the course of three decades with interest.

Lakefield said that next year, they anticipate having another big bond sale for flood control.

“We have made a conscious decision to try to avoid issuing any other bonds just because the flood control project is such a big project and we know that we’re going to have to finance that and issue a substantial amount of debt to fund that,” said Lakefield.

He said they’ll monitor interest rates to see if next year is the right time to go into the market.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Gross
Mandan Police searching for missing woman
Bismarck Police asking for help locating Matthew Mittelsteadt.
Bismarck Police asking for help locating missing man
Minot Public Schools logo
Finalists chosen for next Minot Public Schools superintendent
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino
Grant Miller harvests sunflowers, fulfilling his brother's dream
‘The Framing Farmer’ keeps brother’s legacy growing

Latest News

30th annual Dickens Village Festival
Garrison revives the spirit of Dickens in 30th annual festival
16th Street SW in Minot
Public updated on upcoming improvements to 16th Street SW in Minot
Customers looking at Stan's Supermarket Wishek sausage
Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase brings out Wishek sausage and family tradition
Audit of Lewis & Clark Schools
State auditor completes citizen-requested audit of Lewis & Clark Schools; no significant concerns