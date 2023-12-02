Minot holds off on bond sales ahead of flood control efforts

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot is doing its end-of-the-year reviewing of expenses and revenue. There were no bond sales this year.

City Finance Director David Lakefield said that the last time bonds were issued, similar to getting a loan, was two years ago for $42.5 million.

He said it was for the flood project and they have to pay it back over the course of three decades with interest.

Lakefield said that next year, they anticipate having another big bond sale for flood control.

“We have made a conscious decision to try to avoid issuing any other bonds just because the flood control project is such a big project and we know that we’re going to have to finance that and issue a substantial amount of debt to fund that,” said Lakefield.

He said they’ll monitor interest rates to see if next year is the right time to go into the market.

